Juneau Police Department faces shortage of officers
By Toben Shelby
|
Dec 21, 2017 @ 11:18 AM

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Juneau Police Department is facing a shortage of officers.

The Juneau Empire reports that the Mayor’s Task Force on Public Safety met with police officials on Tuesday and learned that the department is 11 officers short of full capacity with two more set to retire in the spring.

Deputy Chief David Campbell says the shortage is “starting to get kind of scary.”

Campbell said the department is in the process of hiring officers, but training takes a long time.

He says there are only two training sessions available per year at the police academy in Sitka, with the next one coming up in February.

The task force members decided a top priority to combat the shortage is to find a way to speed up the training process.

