Juneau resident catches avalanche, waterfalls on phone

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Carole Triem heard an unusual sound when she left an indoor swimming pool in downtown Juneau after her Friday morning workout.

She thought she heard thunder, which would be strange in Juneau.

Triem looked up, and she saw an avalanche begin its cascade down Mount Juneau.

An avalanche in Alaska’s capital city isn’t an unusual event after several this year. But what was different for Triem was that she was able to get her phone out and capture most of it on video.

Juneau Police Lt. David Campbell said there were no injuries from the avalanche. He said the tail end of the avalanche might have hit a fence and a parked vehicle, but no homes were struck.

Triem caught not only the avalanche on video, but waterfalls that followed the snow down the mountain.