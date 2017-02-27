Juneau to review new affordable housing project

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Juneau officials are considering a plan to construct dozens of affordable homes to help meet the demand for single-family housing in the city.

The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2l5Az3v) that the city’s Planning Commission is set to review the proposed Pederson Hill Subdivision on Tuesday.

Officials say the project would contain 86 residential lots designed to attract young families and retirees.

Chief Housing Officer Scott Ciambor says in a news release the demand for single-family housing in Juneau is very high.

A 2012 housing assessment indicated Juneau needed about 515 single-family homes. Since then, only 228 homes have been constructed.

The proposed subdivision would be built on a 26-acre plot of land that was identified by the City and Borough of Juneau for future development in 2006.