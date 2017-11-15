Juneau’s downtown warming shelter not opening on schedule

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Juneau’s city-run warming shelter will not open on Wednesday as it was scheduled to do.

KTOO-FM reports that the shelter won’t be ready until next month because final details are still being worked out.

The city has selected a former state Department of Public Safety building for the downtown facility. The Juneau Assembly approved $75,000 last week for the facility to shelter up to 25 people overnight throughout the next five months.

Housing Officer Scott Ciambor said the city is still negotiating with the Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority, which owns the Whittier Avenue property.

Ciambor says the insurance aspect is still being put in place with service providers so they can provide staffing.

The Glory Hole, Juneau’s downtown homeless shelter, has been running at capacity for the past week.