Juneau’s shelter for women to open its doors to men

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Juneau’s domestic violence shelter for women will soon open its doors to men.

The Juneau Empire reported Tuesday that the AWARE shelter plans to allow all genders to stay there starting Jan. 1.

AWARE Deputy Director Mandy O’Neal Cole said she hopes that being fully inclusive to the whole population results in more people feeling comfortable enough to seek help.

Cole said the shelter had been working on a way to house men for the past few years. The 2013 Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act states that organizations providing services to just one sex should also be able to provide “comparable services” to the other gender.

Cole said she is not concerned that the expansion will cause safety issues. She says she is more concerned about the strain on staff.