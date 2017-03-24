Kenai Assembly defeats proposal to drop invocation policy

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – Though legal challenges still remain, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly has defeated a proposal to drop its controversial invocation policy.

The Peninsula Clarion reported Wednesday (http://bit.ly/2nYMxtC ) that the assembly voted down an ordinance that would have repealed the section of code allowing for an invocation before meetings. Policy currently allows invocations from members of religious organizations that have established local presences and regular meetings. Chaplains serving organizations like fire departments and hospitals can also give invocations.

There is an ongoing lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska calling the policy unconstitutional.

Before this week’s meeting, public comment stretched on for nearly two hours. Many members of the public said they supported the prayer, though no one spoke in favor of the current policy specifically.