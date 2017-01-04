Kenai borough votes to keep controversial invocation policy

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly has voted to keep a controversial invocation policy that is being criticized by the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska.

KTUU-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2iPiwd2 ) that on Tuesday the assembly voted six to three against making changes to the policy, which only allows members of established religious groups to pray at the beginning of meetings.

Assembly member Blaine Gilman said he believes the current invocation resolution is defensible in the face of legal challenges.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska has filed a lawsuit saying the invocation policy is unconstitutional and discriminatory.

In preparation for litigation, the borough transferred $50,000 from the mayor’s department to the legal department.