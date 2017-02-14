Kenai to buy land affected by erosion for federal project

By Frank K. from Anchorage, Alaska, USA - Lazily rafting on the Kenai River, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4330210

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – The Army Corps of Engineers is moving forward with plans to begin construction on an erosion mitigation project in southcentral Alaska that’s been in the works for nearly 20 years.

The Peninsula Clarion reports (http://bit.ly/2ldO6F1) the city of Kenai has been working with the Army Corps since 1999 on plans to halt erosion and prevent the loss of valuable residential and commercial property atop the bluff along the Kenai River.

Kenai City Manager Paul Ostrander says a recent report includes several options the Army Corps could take for mitigating the erosion, with the preferred alternative involving the placement of protective rock at the bluff’s base to stabilize the slope.

The project is estimated to cost $30 million.

Kenai is working to purchase the properties along the bluff to make way for the construction.