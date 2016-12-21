Kenai conference to recognize US purchase of Alaska in 1867

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – Organizers on the Kenai Peninsula are putting together a conference marking the 150th anniversary of America’s purchase of Alaska from Russia.

The Peninsula Clarion reports (http://bit.ly/2haA3iL ) that with just over four months until the event, lead organizer Shana Loshbaugh says they are still gathering presenters and planning activities.

The conference celebrating the 1867 purchase of Alaska will feature presentations that focus on Alaska Native history, Russian culture and U.S. presence in Alaska. Loshbaugh says it could also include documentary screenings and boat tours.

The conference scheduled for April 21 and 22 in Soldotna will be one of several events celebrating the 150th anniversary next year, including concerts in Anchorage, an art walk in Sitka and a statue dedication in Juneau.

The state is providing grants to organizations celebrating the historic purchase.