Ketchikan man charged in fatal logging camp shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A Ketchikan man has been charged with first-degree murder in a shooting death at a logging camp on Prince of Wales Island.

Alaska State Troopers say Timothy Murphy confessed to shooting 64-year-old Brian Stanton at the Phoenix Logging Camp.

Prince of Wales Island is west of Ketchikan.

Troopers shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday were notified by logging camp staff that Stanton had been shot and killed at the camp at Keete Inlet about 15 miles from Hydaburg.

Troopers say Murphy made incriminating statements to logging camp employees. He was jailed in Craig.

A message left with his attorney, public defender Katrina Larsen, was not immediately returned. The public defender’s office routinely declines to comment on pending cases.