King salmon fishing crews fall short of winter season limit

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – King salmon fishing crews in Southeast Alaska have fallen short of catching their limit for the winter season.

KFSK-FM reported (http://bit.ly/2pGpmbR ) Monday that this year’s commercial harvest total is down from the previous two winters. Crews have caught about 43,000 king salmon this season after catching more than 45,000 in each of the past two years.

Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s troll management biologist Grant Hagerman says the winter had been looking even bleaker four weeks ago before a late surge.

Alaska’s spring king salmon season started in May and runs through June.

Fishing spots and time are decreased this spring because of conservation concerns with non-hatchery king salmon. Hagerman says those restrictions could impact the next two months of fishing.