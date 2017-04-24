Kodiak Borough legalizes commercial pot; city ban remains

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – The Kodiak Borough Assembly has voted to lift its commercial marijuana ban, although it is still illegal in the city’s jurisdiction.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports (http://bit.ly/2psBgG3 ) the assembly voted Thursday 4-2 in favor of lifting the ban.

It is unclear how soon people who have applied for state licenses will be ready to open their businesses, but the regulations are set in place.

There is an excise tax of $10 per ounce or 20 percent of the state’s excise tax, whichever is greater. Also, business owners are not allowed to grow on properties smaller than 20,000 square feet (1,858 square meters).

State law, however, allows for a local option on marijuana. Village leaders could prohibit all marijuana commerce even after the borough’s ordinance takes effect.