Kodiak Island trail becomes open to public

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – Hikers no longer need a permit to trek along the Termination Point trail on Kodiak Island.

KMXT-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2qAkdCO ) the Native Corporation Leisnoi passed the land’s conservation easement to the borough in the spring. This means the land is open to the public, but still owned by the native corporation. The borough just owns development rights.

Funding for the transfer came from the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill Trustee Council. The nonprofit Great Lands Trust arranged the transfer and funding. It found the area to be impacted by the Exxon oil spill in 1989 and in need of conservation.

The organization is also working on transferring the conservation easement to Long Island.