Kodiak native group pays rent for resident’s medical charity

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – The Kodiak Area Native Association has paid the rent for a storage unit that a resident uses to house medical equipment for the community.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Monday that Terra Cupp has been collecting equipment for the past six years. She lends it to community members for free.

Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center gave Cupp a two-year contract for $130 a month to help her pay for storage, but the medical center ended funding in December.

The association then stepped in and paid two years of rent for Cupp’s heated storage unit.

Community member have also donated to Cupp, providing her with a third year of rent.

Cupp expressed her gratitude to both the association and the community members who donated.