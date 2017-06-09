Kodiak principal earns national recognition

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska principal is receiving national praise for bringing technology into classrooms to help school management, teaching and student learning.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported (http://bit.ly/2s3WZEB ) Thursday the National Association of Secondary School Principals named Kodiak Middle School Principal Jethro Jones as one of three 2017 Digital Principals of the Year.

In his three years at KMS, Jones has developed a new class scheduling system that incorporates career and technical education, along with science, technology, engineering and math.

Jones says one of the great achievements of his time a KMS have been increases in math skills for struggling students following implementation of an intervention program.

Jones has completed his last year at KMS, as he will serve as principal of Tanana Middle School in Fairbanks next year.