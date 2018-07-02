Labor secretary talks economy, visa program on Alaska visit

Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump and governors in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Thursday, June 21, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta says Alaska’s economy should pick up given an increase in military spending and pro-energy policies of the Trump administration.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Acosta toured areas of Interior Alaska with Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan on Sunday, stopping in spots in Fairbanks and King Salmon.

When reporters in Fairbanks asked if U.S. trade tensions with China threaten economic development in the state, Acosta said trade is continuing and the negotiations do not mean that there’s a bad relationship.

Acosta said the administration is also working to streamline the H2-B visa program, which gives temporary visas to foreign workers – important for the state’s hospitality and seafood processing industries.

Acosta said officials are working to make the system easier to use by allowing people to apply online.

—

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com