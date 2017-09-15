Landslide path in Sitka remains unstable, officials say

SITKA, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Department of Transportation states that the path of a Labor Day landslide near Halibut Point Road in Sitka is still unstable.

The Daily Sitka Sentinel reported (http://bit.ly/2wZSJJ7 ) Thursday that Department spokeswoman Aurah Landau says debris on the slope has continued to slough off, either collecting on a hillside bench or sliding into the ditch. The road just last week had to be closed for about 10 minutes after debris blocked the roadway.

Landau likened the sliding to glacial calving.

She estimates the slope is steeper than 45 degrees, and officials say it might not become stable until it lessens to a 38 to 45 degree angle.

Landau says the soil in the slide area remains saturated after warmer temperatures during the past week.