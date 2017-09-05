Landslide snarls traffic in southeast Alaska community

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A landslide snarled holiday traffic in the southeast Alaska city of Sitka, but no injuries were reported.

Craig Warren, with the Sitka Fire Department, says the trickiest part was getting passengers to and from a ferry that was in dock.

He told Anchorage TV station KTUU (http://bit.ly/2eXqxfT ) that about 75 to 80 passengers were brought to land with the help of a local tour boat company.

Calls reporting the landslide on Halibut Point Road came in after noon on Monday. There were no immediate reports of damaged property.