Lawmakers consider reversing some criminal justice reforms

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – Alaska lawmakers are considering rolling back some provisions of a controversial crime reform bill that passed last year.

The Peninsula Clarion reports that the Senate Judiciary Committee this week heard comments on a senate bill that aims to fix problems members of law enforcement found in last year’s Senate Bill 91, which scaled back punishments for a number of low-level crimes in an effort to reduce prison populations.

The Criminal Justice Commission is considering increasing the presumptive sentencing range for first-time Class C felony convictions from zero days to a year, among other increased sentences for some crimes. Committee members say increasing the penalties will give judges more discretion during sentencing.

In public hearings, supporters of SB 91 urged lawmakers to give the law more time to make a difference.