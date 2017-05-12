Lawyer arrested for smuggling drugs into Anchorage jail

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A defense attorney has been arrested for smuggling drugs to her client inside the Anchorage Correctional Complex.

KTUU.com reports (http://bit.ly/2r56G1W ) Kit Lee Karjala was arrested Wednesday after an FBI investigation alleged she smuggled drug packages containing opioids to her client, Christopher Miller.

According to a report by the special agent in charge of the investigation, Richard Fuller, Karjala met Miller in a room without a dividing barrier and allegedly passes Miller a package while purposefully obscuring herself from the view of the security camera.

Karjala was Miller’s defense attorney on multiple cases, including those involving felony assault, vehicle theft, drug possession and resisting arrest.