Legislature confirms all but one of Walker’s appointees

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Latest on confirmations of gubernatorial appointees by the Alaska Legislature (all times local):

Tuesday 6 p.m. JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Legislature has rejected the appointment of Drew Phoenix, a transgender man, to serve on the state’s human rights commission.

Leading up to Tuesday’s vote, some conservative groups sought to paint Phoenix, who has advocated for LGBT rights, as too political for the post.

Sen. Bill Wielechowski, an Anchorage Democrat who supported Phoenix’s nomination, noted during debate that Phoenix is transgender.

Wielechowski asked whether the state is willing to appoint people to boards and commissions who understand discrimination first-hand and will work to end it or if people want to live in a state intolerant of those different from the majority or who have different views.

Phoenix was the only nominee put forth by Gov. Bill Walker who was rejected by state lawmakers Tuesday.

—

4:15 p.m.

A divided Alaska Legislature has confirmed Hollis French as a commissioner for a state agency that oversees oil and gas drilling, development and production.

During Tuesday’s debate, French was praised as qualified to serve on the three-member Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. But questions were raised, too, about whether French would be too much of a rabble rouser.

French is a former Democratic state senator from Anchorage. During his tenure, he was a vocal opponent of the oil tax overhaul passed by the Legislature in 2013.

French was confirmed 35-24, after House majority members pushed to force lawmakers to bring his nomination up.

House Majority Leader Chris Tuck said it appeared nominees were not being taken in order and his caucus wanted to vote on French sooner than later.

—

3 p.m.

The Alaska Legislature has confirmed the three marijuana regulators who were up for approval.

Peter Mlynarik, Nicholas Miller and Mark Springer were confirmed Tuesday to the Marijuana Control Board. All three have been serving on the board but were subject to legislative approval to remain in their posts.

The confirmation of Mlynarik, who serves as board’s chair, proved the most divisive. He was confirmed 45-14.

Rep. Scott Kawasaki cited concerns that Mlynarik was involved as a signature gatherer for a proposed ballot initiative on whether to prohibit commercial cannabis operations in portions of the Kenai Peninsula Borough.

Other lawmakers praised Mlynarik’s integrity.

Sen. Peter Micciche says Mlynarik takes his job seriously and provides a “healthy tension” on the board.

—

1:40 p.m.

The Alaska Legislature has confirmed Jahna Lindemuth as the state’s attorney general on a 52-7 vote.

Lindemuth had faced criticism for pursuing settlement in a long-running land-access dispute brought by Ahtna Inc. In 2016, a state court judge handed the Alaska Native regional corporation a partial victory.

Lindemuth earlier this year said that in situations like that, one must decide whether to settle and try to secure access that benefits Alaskans or to take chances at trial.

Lindemuth has served as attorney general since last summer. She replaced Craig Richards, who resigned.

Gov. Bill Walker’s other Cabinet picks – Walt Monegan as Public Safety commissioner and Andy Mack as Natural Resources commissioner – also won confirmation during a joint legislative session on Tuesday.

—

10:55 a.m.

The Alaska Legislature plans to meet in joint session Tuesday afternoon to consider Gov. Bill Walker’s nominees to boards, positions and key administration positions.

Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth, Public Safety Commissioner Walt Monegan and Natural Resources Commissioner Andy Mack are the Walker Cabinet members facing confirmation.

They have been serving in their roles, as have others appointed by Walker, but are subject to legislative approval to remain in those jobs.

Lindemuth faced criticism for pursuing settlement in a long-running land-access dispute.

Drew Phoenix, who was appointed to serve on the state’s human rights commission, also has garnered attention. Some conservative groups have tried to paint Phoenix, who has advocated for LGBT rights, as too political for the post.