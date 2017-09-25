Leonard DiCaprio Foundation awards grant to Alaska group

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – The eco-focused Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation has awarded an $80,000 grant to an Alaska group working to protect waters in the southeastern part of the state from Canadian mining projects.

The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2fqdozt ) that the grant to the Southeast Alaska Indigenous Transboundary Commission was announced last week, and it was among the more than $20 million in grants the actor’s foundation has given to more than 100 organizations around the world this year.

Commission Chairman Frederick Otilius Olsen Jr. says the grant will help the group’s work in unifying the indigenous voice in protecting the environment from industrialization occurring across the border.

The commission is made up of 16 federally-recognized tribes, and it’s seeking to reach an agreement with Canada on protecting salmon habitat on shared waters.