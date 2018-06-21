Low escapement of Kodiak sockeye may halt egg collection
By Toben Shelby
Jun 21, 2018 @ 11:11 AM

KODIAK, Alaska (AP) – Kodiak hatchery officials say the low escapement levels of sockeye salmon could prevent the collection of sockeye eggs this year.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reports nearly 7,000 fish had passed through the Afognak River weir as of Monday, about 15,000 were counted at the same time last year. The river’s escapement goal is 20,000-50,000 fish.

Kodiak Regional Aquaculture Association managers say Afognak Lake is the brood source for sockeye raised at Pillar Creek Hatchery.

The officials say if the escapement goal isn’t reached, then the eggs may need to be taken from at Melina Lake, which could be ruled out as an option.

Officials say Melina Lake is also experiencing low escapement. If eggs can’t be acquired, then the release of sockeye salmon may need to be halted a year.

Information from: Kodiak (Alaska) Daily Mirror, http://www.kodiakdailymirror.com

