Low return forecast prompts king salmon emergency order

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – State wildlife officials have issued an emergency order that will affect southeast Alaska sport fishers looking for an early catch of king salmon.

The Juneau Empire reports (http://bit.ly/2mxwh4y) that the Monday order from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game closes the Juneau area to king salmon fishing from April 15 to June 14.

The two-month closure comes as management biologists expect another year of record-low king salmon returns on the Taku River and other southeast Alaska rivers.

Fish and Game aims to keep escapement numbers for spawning king salmon between 19,000 and 36,000 to maintain a healthy population.

The department forecasts only 13,300 spawning king salmon this year.

Juneau biologist Daniel Teske says the low numbers aren’t surprising, as the king salmon populations “tend to go up and down.”