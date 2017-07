By Z22 - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=33745297

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Earthquake Center says a magnitude 3.2 earthquake has hit a northern part of the state.

The center says the earthquake struck a spot 64.3 miles (103.8 kilometers) northeast of Arctic Village, a community of about 150 people, at 10:02 p.m. Sunday Alaska time.

Earlier Sunday, a magnitude 4.4 earthquake has hit southern Alaska, but there are no reports of damage.