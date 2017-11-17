Man accused of shooting neighbor in back has charges dropped

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Charges have been dropped against a Fairbanks man accused of shooting his neighbor in the back, causing him to become paralyzed from the waist down.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports that Assistant District Attorney David Buettner made the decision on Tuesday to drop the charges after speaking with his investigator and the victim.

Court documents state that Steven Hannah called police in July 2016 to report he shot his neighbor because the man was “coming at him.” When officers arrived, they found the victim face down in grass about 30 feet (9 meters) from Hannah’s home. He was unresponsive, gasping for breath with multiple gunshot wounds in his back.

Hannah spent one year and four months in jail awaiting trial. Charges were dropped halfway through jury selection.

