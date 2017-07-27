Man arrested in connection with cruise ship murder

U.S. prosecutors say a Utah man has been charged with murder in the death of his wife aboard an Alaska cruise. Acting U.S. Attorney for Alaska Bryan Schroder said Thursday that Kenneth Manzanares was charged after his wife, Kristy, was found dead with a severe head wound in their cabin aboard the Princess Cruises ship. An FBI criminal complaint says Kenneth Manzanares told an acquaintance who later walked into the blood-splattered room that he killed his wife because she wouldn’t stop laughing at him. Utah court records show that he has no criminal history.