Man arrested for vehicle theft
By Toben Shelby
Dec 28, 2017 @ 6:14 PM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 23-year-old Anchorage man suspected of stealing a pickup was arrested with help from the truck owner.

Cody Iverson was held Wednesday on suspicion of vehicle theft, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm as a felon. Online court documents do not list his attorney.

Anchorage police say the pickup, containing a gun, was stolen Tuesday and the owner spotted it shortly before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at an east-side gas station.

Police blocked in the truck and the driver fled on foot, carrying the gun.

During a foot chase, the man tossed the gun and continued running but was captured.

Police say Iverson gave them a false name and was taken into custody on two felony warrants when they learned his true identify.

A female passenger is charged with joyriding.

