Man charged in death of 16-year-old boy in Wasilla

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 19-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the June death of a 16-year-old boy.

KTUU-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2lDp7bj) the suspect was set to appear in court Saturday morning after his Feb. 10 arrest in the death of Frank Woodford.

It’s unclear if the man has an attorney.

Alaska State Troopers say that on June 27 they responded to a report of an underage teenager who had a gunshot wound.

Woodford was found at a Wasilla home and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The suspect’s Saturday court appearance was not open to the public or media.