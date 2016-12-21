Man charged in fatal shooting of son-in-law in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 55-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting his son-in-law during a family dispute in Anchorage.

Valu Valu Jr. is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, tampering with evidence and weapons misconduct in connection with the late-night shooting. Police say 31-year-old Tino Faualo was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police say officers responded to a domestic disturbance call shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday at an East Anchorage home.

According to police, the caller said her husband threatened her with a gun. She told police a disturbance among family members was occurring in the street. Police say a witness called to report shots fired outside the home.

Police say the woman called her father, Valu, who drove to the home and confronted Faualo, shooting him at some point.

Online court records list no attorney for Valu in the case.