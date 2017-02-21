Man charged with murder after wife shot dead in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 40-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of his estranged wife at a home in Anchorage.

Adam Sullivan was arraigned on first- and second-degree murder charges Saturday.

Court documents say Sullivan’s 13-year-old daughter called 911 on Thursday to report that her mother had been shot. The girl and her 11-year-old sister were both home when the shooting took place but were unharmed.

Officers found Brandy Sullivan suffering from a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

Police later arrested Adam Sullivan outside a Lowe’s home improvement store, where security guards reported he had pulled a fire alarm and fled out the store’s loading dock.

Officers seized two handguns and a box of ammunition.

Sullivan’s attorney declined to comment after Saturday’s hearing.