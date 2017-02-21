Man charged with murder after wife shot dead in Anchorage

By Toben Shelby
|
Feb 21, 8:30 AM

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 40-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of his estranged wife at a home in Anchorage.

Adam Sullivan was arraigned on first- and second-degree murder charges Saturday.

Court documents say Sullivan’s 13-year-old daughter called 911 on Thursday to report that her mother had been shot. The girl and her 11-year-old sister were both home when the shooting took place but were unharmed.

Officers found Brandy Sullivan suffering from a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

Police later arrested Adam Sullivan outside a Lowe’s home improvement store, where security guards reported he had pulled a fire alarm and fled out the store’s loading dock.

Officers seized two handguns and a box of ammunition.

Sullivan’s attorney declined to comment after Saturday’s hearing.

Related Content

Owners of missing crab boat are heartbroken
Troopers release details of rural police officer s...
Man charged in fatal shooting of son-in-law in Anc...
Anchorage police seek second man in rural road hom...
NOAA releases plan for Alaska endangered beluga wh...
Alaska lawmakers to begin another special session
Comments