Man claiming to be a passenger charged in fatal crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A 25-year-old Anchorage man who told police he was a passenger in a fatal crash has been charged with second-degree murder.

Anchorage police say Jesse Stutzke was behind the wheel of a car that crashed four months ago on the Glenn Highway and was not a passenger.

Stutzke also is charged with felony assault and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Stutzke on Sept. 25 was in a car that crashed on an inbound lane of the Glenn Highway near McCarrey Street.

The crash killed 24-year-old Thomas Shetters, a passenger in the back seat.

Police say Stutzke was on probation and persuaded 24-year-old Tishina Oskolkoff, a front-seat passenger, to say she was the driver.

Police arrested Stutzke on Wednesday. Online court documents did not list his attorney.