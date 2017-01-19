Man dies on snowmobile trip from Kotzebue to Fairbanks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A man who tried to drive a snowmobile from Kotzebue to Fairbanks was found dead near Selawik Hot Springs.

Alaska State Troopers say searchers Tuesday found the body of 27-year-old Travis Loughridge.

Loughridge left Shungnak at about noon Saturday. His snowmobile towed a plastic sled.

He planned to travel through Huslia and Galena on his way to Fairbanks.

By 5 p.m. Monday, no one had heard from him.

A rescue team from Shungnak searched the trail to Selawik Hot Springs, the midway point between Shungnak and Huslia, but didn’t find him.

Huslia searchers found Loughridge on Tuesday near the springs.

His snowmobile was in a nearby water crossing. Troopers say it appears he broke through ice attempting to cross and died of hypothermia.

Extreme cold delayed recovering the body.