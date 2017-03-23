Man injured by ricochet shot inside Fairbanks library

By Toben Shelby
Mar 23, 9:05 AM

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – Firefighters responding to a report of an injury caused by an exploding phone charger at the main library in Fairbanks found a different reason for the injury: a gunshot.

Fairbanks police say an 18-year-old man was struck in the arm by a bullet that ricocheted inside Noel Wien (ween) Library.

The injured man had been seated at a table working on his laptop. Witnesses report hearing a possible shot.

Police say a bullet struck a wall and access panel before passing through the man’s right forearm.

No gun was seen and the man had not been in a fight with anyone.

The man was treated at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Police recovered the bullet.

Police want to talk to a man who had been sitting across from the injured man.

