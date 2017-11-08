Man pleads not guilty in fatal shooting at logging camp

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – Trial is expected to begin in January for a 26-year-old man accused of killing another man in a trailer at a Prince of Wales logging camp.

Timothy Murphy pleaded not guilty Monday to charges of first- and second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

He accused of shooting 64-year-old Brian Stanton in the back of the head at the Phoenix Logging camp Oct. 25. Craig Police Chief RJ Ely tells the Ketchikan Daily News that Murphy didn’t confess guilt or innocence but told the chief: “The state is going to have to prove it.”

Alaska State Troopers have not disclosed a motive, but did say the alleged weapon used in the shooting, a .22 caliber rifle, was located in a clearing near the logging camp.