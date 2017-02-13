Man seeks to bring marijuana business to small Alaska town

PETERSBURG, Alaska (AP) – Now that marijuana businesses are up and running in Alaska, a resident of a small town on Prince of Wales Island is hoping to get support from the town’s voters to open up a pot business of his own.

KFSK-FM reports (http://bit.ly/2l64HuY) that Brian Wilson Jr. has submitted application materials to the state to start a cultivation business in Coffman Cove, but the process is on hold until the town’s voters approve marijuana operations locally.

The matter has already been voted down once, but Wilson says he’s looking to get another public vote this summer. He plans on educating voters about how the marijuana industry could benefit the town of about 200 people.

City Council members say only a handful of votes kept pot businesses from opening in Coffman Cove.