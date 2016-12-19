Man sentenced in attacks in Alaska’s Iditarod race

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A 27-year-old man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to charges connected with a snowmobile attack on two mushers competing in Alaska’s Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in March.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner (http://bit.ly/2i88rGT) reports Arnold Demoski of Nulato was sentenced Monday to six months, most of which has already been served.

The sentencing comes after Demoski pleaded guilty to felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor charges of assault, reckless endangerment and driving under the influence.

Demoski had been accused of driving a snowmobile at four-time Iditarod champion Jeff King, as well as Aliy Zirkle, on March 12 near Nulato.

One of King’s dogs, Nash, was killed, and other dogs were injured.

Zirkle finished the nearly 1,000-mile race across Alaska in third place and King in ninth place.