Manager of Alaska general store to retire after 42 years
By Toben Shelby
|
Jun 16, 2017 @ 9:27 AM
DEADHORSE, Alaska (AP) – The manager of an Alaska “general store” is retiring after 42 years.

Alaska Public Media reported (http://bit.ly/2s8K9EG ) Thursday Dave Pritchard, the manager of Brooks Range Supply in Deadhorse, is set to clock out for the last time.

He first clocked in at the carry-everything store in 1975, longer than oil has flowed through the trans-Alaska pipeline.

The store, which has everything from pipe fittings, industrial hoses, candy, paint, copy paper, cases of water, energy drinks and books by former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, is the only store in a town that serves more than 15,000 oil workers each month.

Pritchard’s last day at the store is June 27. After his final flight lifts off from Deadhorse, he’s looking forward to golfing and spending more time with his father.

