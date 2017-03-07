Martin Buser takes early Iditarod lead in Manley Hot Springs

By M. Rehemtulla - http://www.flickr.com/photos/quoimedia/5402900681/, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=12870362

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A veteran musher has taken the early lead in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Martin Buser of Big Lake, Alaska, reached Manley Hot Springs at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The four-time Iditarod champion, who last won in 2002, rested after reaching the community 160 miles west of Fairbanks.

Cody Strathe of Fairbanks, running his second Iditarod, was in second place. He left Nenana (nee-NAN-ah) just before 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Two-time winner Mitch Seavey is in third place. He left Nenana just after 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Seavey’s son, current champion Dallas Seavey, was running in seventh place.

The race began Monday in Fairbanks in temperatures of about 30 below zero.

Mushers left in a staggered start every two minutes for the nearly 1,000-mile trip to Nome.