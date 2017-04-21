Mental health an issue in Florida airport shooting hearing

MIAMI (AP) – An Alaska man accused of killing five people and wounding six in a Florida airport shooting spree is due in court for a hearing on his mental health issues.

The hearing Friday afternoon for 26-year-old Esteban Santiago of Anchorage, Alaska, will focus on how he is doing on medication for schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder. Santiago’s lawyers say he is competent to stand trial.

Santiago has pleaded not guilty to a 22-count indictment in the Jan. 6 shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The Justice Department is mulling over whether to seek the death penalty and trial is many months away.

After the shooting, the FBI says Santiago told agents he acted under government mind control, then claimed inspiration by the Islamic State extremist group. No terrorism ties have been found.