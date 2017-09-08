Meyer joins GOP race for lieutenant governor in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – Another Republican state senator has announced plans to run for lieutenant governor in Alaska.

Anchorage Sen. Kevin Meyer made his intentions known Thursday, calling it imperative for the state to elect a Republican governor and lieutenant governor next year.

So far, the lieutenant governor’s race on the Republican side also includes Kodiak Sen. Gary Stevens and former state Rep. Lynn Gattis of Wasilla, who previously announced plans to run.

Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott, a Democrat, plans to seek re-election.

He and Gov. Bill Walker said they intend to run outside the party structure and gather signatures to qualify for the 2018 general election ballot.

Walker changed his political affiliation from Republican to undeclared in joining forces with Mallott in 2014.