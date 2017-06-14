Minimum bid to buy Alaska ferry Taku drops amid low interest

KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska ferry Taku did not receive any bids during the state Marine Highway System’s most recent attempt at selling it.

CoastAlaska News reported (http://bit.ly/2rrclnk ) Monday that the minimum bid will now drop. A previous attempt at selling the ship priced it at $1.5 million, while the latest attempt had a minimum bid of $700,000.

Highway system General Manager John Falvey says the Taku will be out for bidding one more time at a price that’s yet to be determined. He said it could be sold for scrap if no one buys the ferry.

The ferry system took the 54-year-old ship out of service about two years ago. It’s being kept at Ketchikan’s Ward Cove.