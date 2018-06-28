Missing airplane located with 2 on board dead

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A small airplane that has been missing since Sunday was located south of Fairbanks with the pilot and the passenger found dead.

KTUU-TV reports an Alaska National Guard helicopter on a training mission located the wreckage Wednesday afternoon about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southwest of Ft. Greely.

Lt. Col. Candis Olmstead says the helicopter crew landed near the site at Denin Ridge and confirmed the aircraft was the missing plane.

Arthur and Ann Ward had taken off from Salcha in a Piper PA-18 Super Cub headed for McCarthy. A family member reported them missing Monday morning.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators are planning to access the wreckage Thursday.

More than a dozen aircraft had searched for the missing plane Wednesday.

—

