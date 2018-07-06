Missing man’s body found in Anchorage mudflats

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Anchorage police say the body of a 27-year-old man missing since January has been found in mudflats near a local park.

Police say the body of Robert Dushkin III was spotted Saturday by a man riding his bike near Carr-Gottstein Park. Police released Dushkin’s identity on Thursday.

Police say Dushkin was from the village of Sand Point near Alaska’s Aleutian Islands and was living in Anchorage at the time of his disappearance. Dushkin was last seen Jan. 7 in south Anchorage.

Autopsy results to determine cause of death are pending, but investigators do not believe the death is suspicious at this time.