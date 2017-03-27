Moderate earthquake shakes ocean floor in western Aleutians

By Toben Shelby
|
Mar 27, 9:37 AM
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A moderate earthquake rumbled under the ocean floor in the western Aleutian Islands.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says the quake occurred at 2:50 a.m. Monday.

The center recorded a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 for the quake.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a preliminary magnitude of 6.1. Spokeswoman Leslie Gordon says magnitudes often are adjusted up or down as more data is collected and analyzed.

The earthquake occurred 39 miles (63 kilometers) west of Attu Island at a depth of about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers). Attu is 1,486 miles (2391 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage.

The center received no reports of the quake being felt or causing damage.

