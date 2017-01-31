Moderate quake widely felt in Anchorage region

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A moderate earthquake struck early Tuesday that was widely felt in the Anchorage area, but there were no reports of damage.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says the magnitude-5.2 temblor struck at 12:38 a.m. and was centered about 130 miles northwest of Anchorage at a depth of 84 miles.

The center says the quake was widely felt in the Anchorage and Mat-Su Valley region as well as Talkeetna, Clear, and Cantwell.

A quake of this size is capable of causing considerable damage, but the center says there have been no reports of any problems.