Moose on side of road turns into meals for Alaska students

HAINES, Alaska (AP) – Students at Haines High School thought dressing in camo this week was just a part of spirit week, but the hunter’s attire turned into a fitting garment when a moose carcass was delivered to the school’s lunch program.

KTUU-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2xy66jx ) Alaska Department of Fish and Game officials were forced to euthanize a moose on Tuesday when a vehicle likely struck it. The carcass was then gutted, skinned, quartered and kept cool until the next day, when juniors and seniors processed the meat under supervision of the school district’s food service coordinator.

Principal Rene Martin says a few of the students were avid hunters, some had family members who hunt and others were getting their first experience.

Martin expects the meat to last several meals, especially since some of it was frozen.