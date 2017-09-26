Mumps outbreak hits Anchorage, 13 cases confirmed

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Alaska and Anchorage officials say a mumps outbreak has hit the city, with 13 cases of the infection being confirmed as of Sept. 25.

KTUU-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2xHn9Q8 ) Monday that this is Alaska’s first outbreak in more than 20 years.

State epidemiologist Amanda Tiffany says the current outbreak includes people between the ages of 14 to 58. She says about 60 percent of the people infected are among Anchorage’s Pacific Islander population.

Mumps outbreaks have been sprouting up around the country, leading state health officials to believe a traveler from outside Alaska brought the virus to Anchorage.

Mumps is a contagious disease and symptoms commonly include swelling of the cheeks and jaw, fever, pain in-and-around the ears, headache, body ache and testicular swelling.