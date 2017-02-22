Murkowski Addresses Legislature

Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski has staked out positions that could put her at odds with fellow Republicans and the Trump Administration, saying she won’t vote to defund Planned Parenthood or to repeal expanded Medicaid.

Murkowski told a joint session of the Alaska Legislature she won’t vote to deny Alaskans access to health care services provided by Planned Parenthood. But she said taxpayer dollars shouldn’t be used for abortions.

She also said thousands of Alaskans have benefited from expanded Medicaid under former President Obama’s signature health care law.

Murkowski says as long as the state Legislature wants to keep expansion, Alaska should have that option.

Murkowski previously broke ranks with Republicans, voting against Betsy DeVos for education secretary. DeVos was approved on a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Mike Pence.