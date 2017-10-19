Name of musher in doping case being withheld

Handlers from each musher's kennel, as well as volunteer handlers working for the Iditarod Trail Committee, prepared dog teams for their departure from the start chute at the 45th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Fairbanks, Alaska, Monday, March 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Ellamarie Quimby)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – An official with the world’s most famous sled dog race says the name of a musher with several dogs that tested positive for a prohibited drug is not being released, based on an attorney’s advice.

Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race spokesman Chas St. George says the musher also has not been named because of the unlikelihood that race organizers could prove the musher intentionally administered the drug.

St. George says the musher will be allowed to participate in next year’s race and will not face any disciplinary actions.

Organizers of the nearly 1,000-mile race said several dogs tested positive for the opioid pain reliever Tramadol. It’s the first time in Iditarod history that the high-performance animals have tested positive for a prohibited drug.

Officials said the team was tested six hours after finishing the race in Nome in March.